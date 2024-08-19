Hyderabad is witnessing a heavy downpour following a weather forecast of light-to-moderate rainfall in the city on Monday.

Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported at Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Punjagutta and Kacheguda among other places in the city. Due to waterlogging on roads, the vehicular traffic is moving at a snail’s pace.

