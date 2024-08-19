Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas
Hyderabad is witnessing a heavy downpour following a weather forecast of light-to-moderate rainfall in the city on Monday.
Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported at Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Punjagutta and Kacheguda among other places in the city. Due to waterlogging on roads, the vehicular traffic is moving at a snail’s pace.
Good raining in Rajendra Nagar
1.30 pm Monday -19th August 2024#HyderabadRains @balaji25_t @swachhhyd @HiHyderabad @KiranWeatherman @Hyderabadrains @weatherindia pic.twitter.com/TJahTIKhW8
— Mohammed Farzan Ahmed (@FarzanHyderabad) August 19, 2024
Heavy #Rainfall has caused waterlogging at Shaikpet Nala. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays. Tolichowki Traffic Police, along with the #DRF team, are working to clear the water and manage traffic. #HyderabadTraffic #RainUpdates #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/4EKoviwRWQ
— Glint Insights Media (@GlintInsights) August 19, 2024
#HYDTPinfo#Rain #Raining#Rainfall #Hyderabad#HyderabadRains#Drive Carefully pic.twitter.com/uyboyXwJEp
— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) August 19, 2024