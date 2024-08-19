Telangana Mega DSC 2024 Results Date is Here, 11,062 Teaching Jobs To Be Filled

TS DSC 2024 Results

The Telangana government has conducted this year's Mega DSC exam with great importance. The preliminary key for these exams has already been released, and the deadline for submitting objections is set to close on August 20th.

The DSC exam aims to fill a total of 11,062 teaching positions across Telangana. This includes 2,629 School Assistant posts, 727 Language Pandit posts, 182 PET posts, 6,508 SGT posts, 220 Special Education School Assistant posts, and 796 SGT posts. Of the 2,79,957 applicants, 87.61% appeared for the examination.

The government intends to distribute appointment letters to the selected candidates by September 5th, in celebration of Teacher's Day. It is reported that the education department officials have already begun preparations for this.

The Telangana government is accelerating the process of teacher appointments. They plan to release the selection list soon and issue appointment letters shortly thereafter. In this regard, an important update concerning the TS DSC 2024 results has surfaced. The government, aiming to appoint new teachers as quickly as possible, plans to release the final key immediately after addressing candidate objections, followed by the general ranking list. The results are expected to be announced in the third or fourth week of August. Once the results are out, the selected candidates will undergo certificate verification, and appointment letters will be issued promptly.