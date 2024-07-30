Raja Singh writes to Amit Shah over GST scam case probe

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh has requested the Centre to transfer the Rs 1,000 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) transaction scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The scam is being investigated by the Telangana CID.

In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Goshamahal MLA said it is “a matter of grave concern” that has significant implications for the public interest and the integrity of our systems.

Highlighting the filing of a criminal case against the former Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar in connection with the GST scam, he said the fraud related to the payment of input tax credit in Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore reportedly occurred during Somesh Kumar's tenure while he was the Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Commercial Taxes) four years ago in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He added that the fraudulent activities continued even after his elevation to the position of Chief Secretary.

Hyderabad Central Crime police registered an FIR following the complaint from Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, K Ravi Kumar. The FIR also named three other individuals and a firm — SV Kasi Visweswara Rao, Additional Commissioner, A. Siva Rama Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Department, Sobhan Babu, an Assistant Professor at IIT-Hyderabad and M/s. Plianto Technologies, a technology partner of the Commercial Taxes Department. All the accused persons have been booked under Sections 406, 409, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 65 of the Information Technology Act.

The BJP legislator further stated the gravity of the allegations, involving a substantial loss to the state exchequer and potential breaches of public trust, necessitates a thorough and impartial investigation. Given the scale and complexity of the scam, and the high-ranking officials involved, there are concerns regarding the efficacy and impartiality of the current investigation being conducted by the CID Telangana State.

Raja Singh requested the Home Minister to intervene in the matter and transfer the ongoing investigation into the GST scam case to the CBI. He added that the central probe agency is well-equipped to conduct a comprehensive investigation, ensuring that all aspects of the scam are thoroughly examined and the culprits are brought to justice promptly.

