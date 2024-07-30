ED Raids Film Producer's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at the residence of prominent Kollywood producer Ravinder Chandrasekaran. His name gained significant popularity after he married actress Mahalakshmi Shankar about two years ago. However, some time ago, he was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs. 16 crores. He was later released on bail.

Ravinder Chandrasekaran, the head of Libra Productions, is currently residing in an apartment complex in Ashok Nagar, Chennai. This morning, ED officials began extensive searches at his residence. The investigation is reportedly based on a complaint regarding illegal money transfers.

Ravinder had invested Rs. 16 crores with a person named Balaji for a municipal solid waste-to-energy project. Subsequently, Balaji filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Ravinder defrauded him. Ravinder, who was jailed in connection with this case, is currently out on bail. The current investigation pertains to allegations of illegal money transfers related to the Rs. 16 crore fraud case. It remains to be seen if any significant documents were seized during the ED raids.