As 'Chamkila' turns 1, Diljit Dosanjh treats us with a rare song

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) It was one year ago today when Diljit Dosanjh brought to life the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila on screen through "Chamkila".

As Imtiaz Ali's directorial completed one year of release on Netflix on Saturday, Diljit treated the netizens with a rare track from the film, "Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C."

Diljit also penned a note along with the song that read, "Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai.. Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne.. Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene (Many songs were shot for the film. There were also some montages shot by Imtiaz Ali sir- this is one of the scenes from a track) Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C.. Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo (Forgive any mistakes) Chamkila Forever!!! gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix."

Along with powerful performances by Diljit and Parineeti, the tunes of the drama scored by music maestro A. R Rahman received special love from movie buffs.

The biographical drama is based on the life of Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed, produced, and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, the project stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, along with Parineeti Chopra as his second wife, Amarjot.

Produced by Window Seat Films in collaboration with Select Media Holdings LLP, and Saregama, the film saw editing by Aarti Bajaj and camera work by Sylvester Fonseca.

Released on Netflix on 12 April 2024, "Chamkila" received a lot of critical acclaim.

Up next, Diljit is preoccupied with his much-awaited sequel, "Sardaar Ji 3".

Helmed by Amar Hundal, the highly-awaited movie will feature Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela in crucial roles, along with others.

Additionally, the reports have been doing rounds that famous Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir has also come on board the cast of "Sardaar Ji 3". However, nothing has been made official till now.

The previous two installments in the franchise - "Sardaar Ji" and "Sardaar Ji 2" were highly appreciated by the audience.

