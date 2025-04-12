Underwater Acoustic Test Facility a ‘critical national asset’: Dr Jitendra Singh

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday hailed the global recognition and international certification of the Underwater Acoustic Test Facility (ATF) at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai.

Describing it as a proud milestone in India’s journey towards scientific self-reliance in underwater acoustics and ocean technology, the minister said the facility is a “critical national asset”.

The minister highlighted its pivotal role in strengthening India’s self-reliance in ocean technology.

“The Acoustic Test Facility enhances our ocean observation capabilities, supports tsunami detection systems, and reinforces national security through its strategic applications,” he said.

In a significant milestone, the facility was recently recognized as India’s “Designated Laboratory” in the field of underwater acoustics under the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM), Paris, through CSIR-NPL, effective January 30, 2024.

This means NIOT now holds the national standards for measurements in underwater acoustics -- a crucial responsibility for ensuring measurement accuracy across strategic sectors.

Dr Singh also witnessed a live demonstration of the facility’s capabilities, which include precise testing and calibration of a wide range of underwater acoustic instruments such as hydrophones, transducers, and acoustic modems -- vital for both strategic and civilian applications.

Established in 2004 under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the ATF is India’s only facility accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for hydrophone calibration.

Since 2005, it has consistently maintained this accreditation and caters to a broad spectrum of users, including naval laboratories, IITs, universities, and major industrial players such as BEL, L&T, and Tata Power.

In 2018, the facility’s global competence was validated when it participated in a Key Comparison Test organised by the National Physical Laboratory, UK, alongside laboratories from seven other countries, including the US, UK, and Russia. The ATF’s calibration results matched international benchmarks, establishing its parity with top global labs.

As India scales up its ambitions in ocean exploration and maritime security, the Acoustic Test Facility is expected to play a defining role in shaping future technologies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.