Telangana Class X Question Paper Leak: Two Cases Booked Against KTR

Two cases have been booked against BRS Working President and former IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Nalgonda district for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the question paper leak during the Class X exams.

The complaint, filed by Municipal Chairperson Ranjitha, has named BRS member Manne Krishank as Accused number 1 (A1) and KTR as A2.

In a post on X, Krishank alleged that Congress leaders were involved with the management of private schools to send SSC Class 10 question paper on WhatsApp on the very first day of the board exams. He claimed that a nexus had been formed to attain top ranks.

“While 15 people have been involved, only 6 have been arrested, Right Hand of Congress MLA is not named in the FIR with Government's pressure,” he wrote on X. KTR reposted the same post and hence has been named in the FIRs. The duo have been named under BNS Sections 535 (1)(c), which deals with "statements conducing to public mischief," specifically focusing on the circulation of false information or rumours that could incite unrest or harm, and 353 (2), which addresses statements conducing to public mischief, specifically punishing the making, publishing, or circulating of false information, rumours, or alarming news with the intent to incite hatred or ill will between different groups.

Responding to the FIR, Krishank accused the Congress government of foisting false cases against BRS leaders to protect their leaders.

In a post on X, he said, “All the accused in SSC Paper Leak, we have collected their images with Congress leaders from their Facebook Handles which all have been cleaned up this morning and accounts locked. Why such fear”