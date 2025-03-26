Kareena Kapoor is in awe of her nanad Soha Ali Khan's role in ‘Chhorii 2’

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to express her admiration for her nanad Soha Ali Khan’s remarkable performance in “Chhorii 2.”

On Wednesday, Bebo took to her Instagram stories and reshared a teaser of the film, writing, “Love this Soha, All the luck, followed by red heart emoji. On March 25, the makers of the upcoming horror-comedy released the first promo of the film on social media.

Kareena often cheers for her sister-in-law, Soha, showing her support and admiration for her work. Bebo even took a moment to wish Soha on her birthdays, sharing heartfelt messages that reflect the warmth and closeness of their bond.

Meanwhile, this time, Soha Ali Khan joins the star cast, taking on the role of the antagonist. Nushrratt Bharuccha returns to reprise her role, once again fighting to protect her child while battling powerful paranormal forces. The sequel promises an even more intense horror experience with thrilling twists.

“Chhorii 2” will mark Soha Ali Khan’s much-awaited return to the big screen in a completely new role. The actress will share screen space with Nushrratt, who reprises her character from the first film. This will be the first time the two actresses will be working together.

“Chhorii 2,” starring Bharuccha in the lead, is set to premiere on April 11. A sequel to the 2021 film “Chhorii" is directed by Vishal Furia and also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

Last year, Prime Video made an official announcement about the film on social media, sharing a captivating poster that hinted at the eerie tone of the movie. The new poster revealed a more intense side of the story, featuring a terrified Nushrratt on one side, while Soha, dressed in a black outfit with a veil, added an air of mystery to the other side.

Talking about the film, Vikram Malhotra, founder & chief executive officer of Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement, “The success of ‘Chhorii’ reaffirmed that horror resonates deeply with audiences when it is rooted in strong storytelling and an immersive atmosphere. The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with ‘Chhorii 2,’, where the horror intensifies, and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm, once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can’t wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga.”

