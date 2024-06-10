Kishan Reddy reacts to targetted attacks on YSRCP cadre

New Delhi: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, who was sworn in as the NDA Cabinet minister on Sunday evening, reacted to the targeted attacks on the YSRCP’s cadre in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively to the Sakshi, Kishan Reddy said it is unfortunate that the post-poll violence has erupted in Andhra Pradesh. He said the perpetrators of these violent acts should be brought to book as violent attacks on common people are not acceptable. He said the administration will show zero tolerance to the violent attacks.

The newly inducted Cabinet minister also spoke about the NDA’s plans for ‘Viksit Bharat’ road map. He said the Centre will take up the housing needs of crores of people.

“I have brought Rs 10 lakh crore funds for the development of Telangana and I don’t need to respond to the foolish people who deny this fact. The Telangana government is not doing its part to commence the work on the 340 km Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) expressway project under NHAI,” he stated.

On building the BJP’s political strength in Telangana, Kishan Reddy said the leadership will work hard with the aim to secure 88 assembly seats in the state in future elections. He said in the future the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be conducted simultaneously.

The Telangana BJP leader also responded to the Congress allegations that the BRS intentionally transferred its vote to BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state. He said the saffron party got Congress votes as well and those who make these allegations are not aware of the ground situation.

Also Read: Eatala Rajender likely to be appointed Telangana BJP chief