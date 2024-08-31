Holiday declared for all schools in Hyderabad amid heavy rains forecast

As Hyderabad is receiving incessant rainfall since Saturday morning and the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a red alert for Telangana state for the next four days, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad district on September 2, 2024 (Monday).

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari held a review meeting with the District Collectors to assess the preparedness for the heavy rainfall predicted by the weather department. After assessing the current weather situation, Shanti Kumari issued an order to the Education department to declare a holiday on Monday. She added that it is up to the Collectors to declare holidays for schools in their districts.

The weather report has predicted extremely heavy rainfall from August 31 to September 3 in several parts of Telangana state including the state capital. As the state is witnessing heavy rainfall, the weatherman has advised the citizens not to venture out unnecessarily.

Also Read: Revathi breaks silence on director Ranjith sending obscene pics to her

