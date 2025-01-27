February 2025 Bank Holidays: 7 Days in Telangana!

Residents of Telangana, please note that the banks of the state are to be closed for 7 days during the calendar month of February 2025. The dates are second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and one public holiday on Mahashivaratri. This is by the holiday list announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Besides the weekly closing, the week of February 26 has been declared closed to observe Mahashivaratri. This means that customers have to reorganize their banking transactions according to this schedule so that they are not at a loss.

The dates on which the Telangana-based banks will remain closed are:

Sundays - February 2, 9, 16, and 23

Second and Fourth Saturdays - February 8 and 22

Public Holiday - February 26 (Mahashivaratri)

These dates apply to all scheduled banks, but some holidays may be different depending on the type of institution or regional requirements.

On the other hand, digital banking services, including ATMs, online transactions, and mobile banking, will continue to operate throughout the month. Customers will still be able to access their accounts and conduct transactions online, even on days when the banks are closed. For further details of the banking operation and holiday list, visit the official Reserve Bank of India website or notifications from their respective banks.

