3 Delhi water treatment plants on brink of closure, says CM Atishi; blames BJP-ruled Haryana

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday made startling and explosive charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Haryana government, accusing it of releasing contaminated water in the Yamuna River, and claimed that it was a ‘conspiracy’ to disrupt water supply in the capital.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM informed that three water treatment plants in the capital are on the brink of closure because of the supply of highly contaminated water from the Wazirabad barrage and pinned the blame on the BJP for this.

Lashing out at the BJP, CM Atishi said that the party was staring at the worst-ever defeat in the 2025 Assembly elections and hence was resorting to such an ‘abominable and despicable act’ to deprive the city residents of clean water.

“There are 8 water treatment plants in the capital and all of them use water from Yamuna River. Three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants operate on water received from Wazirabad barrage. The BJP-ruled Haryana government, in an attempt to make the water treatment plants defunct, has started releasing industrial waste into the Yamuna River.”

“Pollution has increased so much that three treatment plants are on the brink of closure,” she added.

She also named the drain (DD8), near Pyaau Manihari and alleged that water with high ammonia was being released into Yamuna River.

Sharing details of ammonia levels, she said, “Usually Ammonia level in water is 1-2 ppm. As we head towards elections, its level has increased drastically. It was 3.3 ppm on January 14, 4.6 ppm on January 18, 6.4 ppm on January 24 and 7.2 ppm on January 26.”

“This is toxic water being released by the BJP government with an ulterior motive. It is so rattled by the imminent defeat in upcoming elections that it is trying to stop Delhi’s water supply. There can’t be a more despicable act than this,” said the fuming CM.

The Chief Minister said that many areas of Delhi will be impacted because of this and areas like Karol Bagh, Jhnadewala, Patel Nagar, Wazirpur, Punjabi Bagh, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Kalkaji, Batla House, Kalindi Kunj will face water crunch in days to come.

Atishi also added that her party will approach the Election Commission to draw its attention towards BJP’s attempt to ‘manipulate’ the elections by stopping Delhi’s water supply.

Delhi CM’s direct charges on the BJP and Haryana government are set to invite strong reactions and rebuttals from the latter.

