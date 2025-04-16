April 18 Good Friday Holiday declared in these states

The holiday season in April is filled with festivities, and this week has a special time ahead with the long weekend going on for three days. Good Friday, marked on April 18, 2025, is a celebrated day in the Christian calendar marking Jesus Christ's sacrifice. Several Indian states, mostly those having considerable Christian population density, will follow this holiday.

States that have Good Friday Holiday Declared

The following states will most probably announce a holiday on Good Friday:

Kerala: With a huge Christian population, Kerala will holiday on Good Friday.

Goa: Being a state with a massive Christian population, Goa will also announce a holiday on Good Friday.

Tamil Nadu: Most schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Good Friday.

Northeast states: Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya, with their high Christian population, will also celebrate Good Friday as a holiday.

Impact on Schools and Colleges

Most schools and colleges in these states will be closed on Good Friday. However, parents and students need to check the holiday status with their respective schools or colleges, as regulations can be different.

A Long Weekend for Relaxation and Travel

The Good Friday holiday, together with the weekend break on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), will be a welcome break for people. Many have already begun preparations for short getaways, family gatherings, or just spending time with loved ones. This long weekend is a great chance to relax and rejuvenate.

Conclusion

The Good Friday long weekend comes as a blessing for many, particularly in those states with high Christian populations. Whatever your travel plans, stay with family, or just kick back and take it easy, this long weekend is guaranteed to provide some well-deserved fun and peace of mind.

