Gulfam Khan Hussain defends TV Industry amid claims it may be redundant or passe in a few years

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Gulfam Khan Hussain has defended the television industry, pushing back against growing sentiments that it is losing relevance.

Amid discussions suggesting that TV may become redundant or passé in the coming years, Khan Hussain emphasized the medium’s enduring impact and evolving nature, stating that it continues to be a powerful platform for storytelling and connection.

Expressing the same, Gulfam shared, “The reach of TV is incredible. People tend to think it's becoming redundant and may be passé in a few years. This notion resurfaces every now and then. I remember back in the early 2000s, people said good films were coming out, so audiences would stop watching TV. But that phase passed. Then, 15–20 years later, people began saying OTT is the future and that TV would become obsolete. Where are we today? We’re still creating content, still topping TRP charts, still touching people’s lives. That said, I do believe we can improve in terms of content and must invest in quality talent.”

The actress, who is currently seen in the show ‘Gehna – Zevar Ya Zanjeer’ on Dangal TV, believes that working in television still plays a crucial role in building popularity. She acknowledges the perception that the medium may be losing relevance but firmly disagrees, insisting that television continues to hold strong influence and reach.

Speaking about the USP of a TV artist, Gulfam stated, “It’s the ability to learn and deliver long dialogues and still remain relatable—that’s what sets TV actors apart. I remember when I played Nazneen Chachi in Aladdin, people came up to me saying they had a similar aunt in their family. When I played Nanno, Mahesh Bhatt himself said I reminded him of his grandmother. And today, Janki Bua is as relatable as any principled, tough, and yet loving head of the family.”

Furthermore, talking about about how she manages hectic shooting schedules, the actress mentioned, “I make my makeup room as cozy as possible. Creating an atmosphere of love, laughter, and happiness makes work feel more like a family interaction. Love is such a beautiful feeling—selfless and kind. I love a lot of people around me and, as far as possible, try to stay in touch with them even after a show ends.”

“TV is not only safe, it’s an adrenaline booster for me—it gives me a kick! Of course, some shows might need to perform better, but every show that ends makes way for a new one—a new story, new talent. TV makers are relentless and incredibly brilliant; they continue to churn out content and stories every single day,” Gulfam added.

Gulfam Khan Hussain has also featured in shows like ‘Bh Se Bhade,’ ‘Naamkarann,’ ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,’ ‘Bhagyavidhaata,’ and ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na,’ among others.

