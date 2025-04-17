Stock Market Holiday on April 18, 2025: Good Friday Closure

On Friday, April 18, 2025, the Indian stock markets, including both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange), will remain closed for the entire day in observance of Good Friday. This is the third stock market holiday of the month, following the closures on April 10 (Thursday) for Mahavir Jayanti and April 14 (Monday) for Ambedkar Jayanti.

Good Friday is a significant religious observance for Christians, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and it is observed with a holiday across several sectors in India, including the stock markets.

With this holiday, the trading week will be shortened, and investors should plan accordingly. After this closure, trading will resume on Monday, April 21, at 9:15 AM. In total, April 2025 will have 11 holidays, including weekends, which means that the stock markets will remain closed for 8 Saturdays and Sundays, and 3 additional holidays, reducing the number of trading days to just 19 this month.

This break offers a moment for investors to take stock of their portfolios and plan ahead as the markets reopen next week.