August 31: Heavy Rains Hit Telugu States, Schools Remain Open

According to the weather forecast, low pressure is expected to develop over the east-central region and near the north Bay of Bengal by August 29. Heavy rain is likely in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh until August 31. As a result, the Telugu states are anticipated to experience heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning on August 31.

Due to the low pressure, the Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive moderate rainfall. In Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts. The government has advised fishermen to refrain from fishing until further notice. Although the Telugu states have received rain alerts, no announcements regarding school or college holidays have been made.