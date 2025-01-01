Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Big Blow to Revanth Reddy Government, NHRC Gives Key Directions!

Jan 01, 2025, 22:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

National Human Rights Commission Issues Key Directives to Hyderabad Police over Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre Case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reportedly issued significant directives in connection with the incident near Sandhya Theatre, where police resorted to a lathi charge. The commission has reportedly directed action against the police officers involved in the incident.

The directives were reportedly issued after a petition filed by lawyer Rama Rao was reviewed. The NHRC has apparently instructed Telangana DGP Jitender to submit a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

The commission expressed its belief that the stampede occurred as a result of the police's lathi charge and raised a critical question: Why did the police resort to a lathi charge in that situation?

More details are yet to be known.


Tags: 
Allu Arjun
Sandhya theatre
Sandhya Theatre Stampede
revanth reddy
Revathi death
hyderabad police
