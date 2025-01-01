Allu Arjun-Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Big Blow to Revanth Reddy Government, NHRC Gives Key Directions!

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reportedly issued significant directives in connection with the incident near Sandhya Theatre, where police resorted to a lathi charge. The commission has reportedly directed action against the police officers involved in the incident.

The directives were reportedly issued after a petition filed by lawyer Rama Rao was reviewed. The NHRC has apparently instructed Telangana DGP Jitender to submit a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

The commission expressed its belief that the stampede occurred as a result of the police's lathi charge and raised a critical question: Why did the police resort to a lathi charge in that situation?

More details are yet to be known.