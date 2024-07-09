Telangana CM announces house site, govt job for India pacer Siraj (Lead)

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced a residential plot and a government job for India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, a member of the victorious T-20 World Cup team.

The Chief Minister announced this after Siraj called on him at his residence.

Revanth Reddy congratulated the all-rounder for bringing laurels to the country and a great honour to the Telangana State in international cricket.

The Chief Minister felicitated and praised Siraj for displaying his amazing talent in international cricket and stood as one of the greatest players in the world of cricket.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to allot a residential plot and a government job to Siraj. The officials have been asked to identify suitable land in Hyderabad or surrounding areas and also take steps to provide a government job to him immediately.

Siraj, who returned to Hyderabad last week, presented the Team India jersey to the Chief Minister.

Former Indian cricket captain and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mohammed Azharuddin was also present.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy and other Congress leaders were also present.

India won the T-20 World Cup on June 29 in Barbados by defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs. This was the first ICC trophy won by India in 11 years.

Siraj was the only member of the Indian team from Telangana.

On his return last week, the fast bowler said they were excited and delighted to win the Cup eventually.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.