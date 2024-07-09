EV startups hail UP govt’s move to waive road tax for hybrid cars

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Electric vehicle (EV) startups on Tuesday hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement on the complete waiver of registration tax on strong hybrid cars to promote the use of environment-friendly vehicles in the state.

The state is offering a 100 per cent waiver on registration fees for strong hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The move is set to benefit hybrid cars being offered by automakers like Maruti, Toyota and Honda.

Raghav Arora, Co-Founder and CTO, Statiq, told IANS that it is a significant step towards promoting eco-friendly cars.

“As an EV charging company, we applaud this initiative for making sustainable vehicles more accessible. This proactive government effort will encourage people to shift towards EVs, aligning with India's broader goals of reducing carbon emissions and advancing green technology adoption,” said Arora.

Since this is an amendment to the existing EV policy, the relaxation in registration costs will be valid till October 2025.

According to Ankit Sharma, Co-Founder & Director, Vidyuta Materials, as a startup focused on producing Cathode Active Materials (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries in EVs, they support this initiative for enhancing the affordability of sustainable mobility.

“These actions foster broader adoption of electric vehicles, bolstering India's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and embrace environmentally sustainable technologies,” Sharma added.

