ChatGPT Saves Life: Man Credits AI for Diagnosing Critical Health Issue

A social media user shared a life-saving experience with ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, after the AI correctly diagnosed a severe illness following a workout. The individual posted on Reddit, explaining that after a light workout a few days ago, he began feeling intense body soreness. Unsure about the unexpected health decline, he turned to ChatGPT for advice.

"I explained my symptoms to ChatGPT, and it recommended I immediately go to the hospital, as my symptoms aligned with moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis," the user wrote in the post.

Rhabdomyolysis is a critical condition where muscle tissue breaks down rapidly, potentially leading to kidney damage, electrolyte imbalances, and metabolic acidosis. If untreated, it can be fatal. Heeding the AI’s advice, the man went to the hospital, where tests confirmed he was suffering from severe rhabdomyolysis.

"They performed lab work, and it turned out I had developed severe rhabdomyolysis," he explained. "I had to stay in the hospital for a week, getting constant IVs and being monitored."

The individual also used ChatGPT to analyze his lab results, which were consistent with the medical team’s findings. He was amazed that ChatGPT helped him understand his condition even before the doctor confirmed it.

The incident has gone viral on social media, with many praising ChatGPT for its potential to diagnose diseases based on symptoms and even provide medical advice, saving lives in the process.