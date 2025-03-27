In just two days of its launch, ChatGPT-4o’s image generation tool has taken the internet by storm. Users have flooded social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with images created using OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence tool.

Announcing the launch, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman described the new image generation feature as “an incredible technology.” Congratulating the researchers, he noted that the tool represents a significant leap in enabling creative freedom.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated, “GPT-4o image generation excels at accurately rendering text, precisely following prompts, and leveraging 4o’s inherent knowledge base and chat context—including transforming uploaded images or using them as visual inspiration. These capabilities make it easier to create exactly the image you envision, helping you communicate more effectively through visuals and advancing image generation into a practical tool with precision and power.”

Beyond simply generating images, users are experimenting with different artistic styles, transforming pictures into various formats such as Studio Ghibli, The Muppets, South Park, Minecraft, Lego, voxel, watercolour, marionette, and rubber hose animation.

Among the most widely shared creations are Studio Ghibli-style anime images, which have captivated audiences, while The Muppets-inspired transformations have left the internet in stitches. One particularly viral image depicted US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in The Muppets style, recreating a moment from their now-infamous press conference.

The Muppets, an American ensemble of puppet characters created by Jim Henson in 1955, are known for their absurdist, slapstick, burlesque, and self-referential variety-sketch comedy.

Users have also reimagined iconic scenes from Indian cinema in the Studio Ghibli aesthetic, inspiring many others to experiment with OpenAI’s latest AI tool.

Expressing surprise at the tool’s popularity, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X: “Images in ChatGPT are wayyyy more popular than we expected (and we had pretty high expectations).”