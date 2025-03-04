Hyderabad: Next Big Hub for Life Sciences GCCs

Hyderabad is rapidly becoming a major hub for life sciences, rivaling Bengaluru. The city's robust business ecosystem, supported by the state government, is attracting global companies and investments. Telangana's life sciences sector has grown by 23% in recent years, outpacing the national average of 14%.

Major Investments and Expansions

US-based biopharmaceutical company Amgen has inaugurated its largest innovation center in Hyderabad, investing $200 million (approximately ₹1,600 crore) in a 5.24 lakh sq ft facility. The center can accommodate up to 3,000 employees and will focus on research and development.

MSD, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, has joined Telangana's life sciences ecosystem. Dave Williams, MSD's executive vice president, emphasized the importance of fostering a digital mindset in the life sciences sector.

The Role of AI in Life Sciences

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing drug development, and companies like Amgen are at the forefront. Saptarsi Haldar, Amgen's vice president and research head, highlighted how AI is accelerating drug discovery, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals.

Hyderabad's Biotech Ecosystem

Hyderabad is experiencing a surge in R&D and biotech investments, with companies like Meishi Pharma Services, ALS, Miltenyi Biotec, and Agilisium setting up facilities in the city.

Telangana's Green Pharma City initiative has received a major boost, with 11 leading pharmaceutical companies investing ₹5,445 crore and generating 9,800 new jobs.

Global Collaborations and Future Plans

Hyderabad's global standing in life sciences is growing through key partnerships, including collaborations with the University of Queensland and Health Innovation Manchester.

The Telangana government is set to unveil its Life Sciences Policy, aimed at fostering academic excellence, research, and domain expertise. Plans are also underway to establish a dedicated Life Sciences University.