Champions Trophy: DK labels India as tournament's best ahead of SF against Aus

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) As India and Australia prepare for yet another high-stakes ICC knockout clash, former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes Men in Blue have been the standout team of the Champions Trophy 2025 so far.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated semi-final on Tuesday, Karthik stated that India has played solid cricket throughout the tournament and should have no trouble advancing—provided they maintain their current form.

"The quality of India's cricket has probably been the best of the tournament. They have played solid cricket and if they can keep that going, I don't see any reason they can't win," Karthik told Sky Sports.

However, despite India's dominance, Karthik acknowledged a key factor that could disrupt their plans—Travis Head. The Australian left-hander has been a thorn in India's side in major finals, earning the nickname "Travis Headache" from former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Adding to the challenge for India, Head was also instrumental in Australia's World Test Championship final victory over them last year, scoring a brilliant 163 at The Oval.

"Ravi Shastri has nicknamed him Travis 'Headache' as that's what he has been for India in almost every big game. The tempo he has played at, the speed at which he has scored, has been disruptive for India and eased the pressure on the other Australia batters," Karthik added.

Australia, the reigning ODI World Cup champions, head into the semi-final missing several key players, including Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis.

Despite their depleted squad, former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes that the Australians are wired differently when it comes to big-stage cricket.

"Australia won’t be bottling it. They are missing players, but their record in ICC events is fabulous. Everyone in that dressing room will have grown up watching a Steve Waugh side, a Ricky Ponting side, a Cummins side—and realized they are born to win these things. They are not here to make up the numbers, and they will believe they can overcome a very strong India side," said Hussain.

IANS

hs/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.