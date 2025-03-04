Champions Trophy: Fans excited for Team India to overcome Australia and avenge 2023 World Cup loss

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) As India set to take on Australia in the first Champions Trophy semifinal, which is a rematch of the 2023 Cricket World Cup final, the contest is set up to contain theatrics, fireworks and drama.

There’s no question the Indians will have the ODI World Cup final heartbreak loss on their mind, but the fans are confident that India will topple Australia to avenge the 2023 loss.

"Today’s match is the toughest one, it’s almost like a final. From batting, bowling, and experience, our Indian team is on top. Our young players will take another step towards the trophy today. I feel like today, instead of Virat, it’s going to be Rohit who will shine and do something special," said Chanchal Bhattacharya, one of ex-skipper MS Dhoni's coaches in his formative years.

"India's performance in the group stage has been very good, and the team looks very confident. Hopefully, India will beat Australia. Australia's bowling line seems a bit weak in the absence of their premier bowlers. India needs to bat first, set a big score, and put pressure on the Australian bowlers," a cricket enthusiast from Mumbai said.

Another fan said that it is the best opportunity to avenge the 2023 ODI World loss. "India have won all three matches in the tournament by a one-sided margin, and there's hope for India to win. This is the best opportunity for revenge after the Champions Trophy semifinal."

"I’m so excited too! There’s so much to say about this match, it’s hard to even put it all into words. India’s win really matters, and the energy around it is unreal. Australia will play well, but I don’t think they’ll be able to beat India," a budding cricketer from Mumbai said.

While Australia have just one win from three group matches – two of which were abandoned due to rain- India go in on the back of three consecutive wins in the group stage.

Both India and Australia are the most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy with two titles each. A win for Australia will see the final being played in Lahore, while an Indian victory will result in Dubai hosting the title clash.

