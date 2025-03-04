Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane’s ‘Dupahiya’ celebrates the creative strength of women filmmakers

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane starrer “Dupahiya” is making waves for its unique approach driven by the creative vision of women.

From its storytelling to production, the forthcoming show highlights the important role women play in shaping the narrative and creative direction of the project. The series, set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, stars Gajraj, Renuka, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles. Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Speaking of her experience, producer Salona said, “India’s heartland is a treasure trove of stories, and at Bombay Film Cartel, we resonate with ideas that are both accessible and impactful. Showrunning and producing Dupahiya has allowed us to bring together an exceptional cast and crew. With Sonam’s skillful direction, we have brought to life the pages that Avinash and Chirag have written so wonderfully. Prime Video has wholeheartedly believed in and supported us in bringing this family entertainer to life.”

Shubh Shivdasani added, “Our journey as showrunners has been incredibly fulfilling. Bringing together the right creative forces, who have given their absolute best, has made Dupahiya a true entertainer. Sonam’s direction brought to life the script penned by Avinash and Chirag, making Bombay Film Cartel’s debut production a dream come true. With Prime Video’s unwavering support, we believe we have a true winner on our hands.”

Director Sonam Nair, known for her work in Masaba Masaba, spoke about her experience on the series, stating, “When Shubh and Salona called me to direct this incredible script, written by Avinash and Chirag, I was so excited and so grateful. Dupahiya is unlike anything I had been offered before, and I dived into this heartland comedy with the hope that I can do justice to it. It was a blessed journey from the start as we got together a bunch of extremely talented actors, all perfect for their roles, along with the most passionate technicians all putting their best into this series. I have laughed nonstop from my first day on the series, and hopefully now the audience will laugh and love it as much as we have.”

“Dupahiya” is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 7.

