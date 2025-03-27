Elon Musk, Bill Gates Predict Impact of AI on Jobs

The debate over whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take over jobs continues to intensify, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft founder Bill Gates offering their insights on the issue.

Speaking at the VivaTech 2024 conference in Paris, Musk, also the founder of SpaceX and a member of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stated that AI and robots will eventually take over all jobs. He predicted that humans will be left with only optional activities, more akin to hobbies.

As reported by CNN, Musk emphasized that AI and robots will be capable of providing all goods and services to humans. However, he also pointed out that "such a world would require a system of universal basic income to ensure that people have enough to live on. In other words, even if no one is working, there would still be no shortage of resources."

Musk went on to raise a deeper concern: if AI takes over all jobs, what would be the sense of purpose for humans? He quickly added that humans might still play a crucial role in giving AI a sense of purpose.

On the other hand, Bill Gates offered a more measured perspective on the impact of AI on jobs. He believes that while AI may replace many roles, some professions will remain secure, at least in the near future.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the philanthropist explained that coders—those who develop systems and write code—are currently safe from AI. He noted that while AI has the capability to generate code, it lacks the adaptability, problem-solving mindset, and precision needed for the profession.

Additionally, Gates highlighted that energy is a complex field for AI. While AI can enhance efficiency in this area, humans remain indispensable due to their analytical skills and decision-making abilities, particularly during crises and in long-term planning.

Another area that remains safe is biology. Gates explained that while AI can process massive datasets and assist in disease diagnosis, it still lacks the skills needed for scientific discovery and critical thinking. He noted that AI cannot formulate hypotheses and predicted that biologists will continue to play a vital role in advancing medical expertise.