Senior Kashmiri advocate Mian Qayoom sent to 14 days judicial custody

Jammu, July 6 (IANS) The special court on Saturday sent senior Kashmiri advocate Mian Qayoom to 14 days judicial custody.

Mian Qayoom was arrested by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on June 25 in Srinagar during the investigation of the murder of Advocate Babar Qadri who was killed by terrorists in his home in the Hawal area of Srinagar city in September 2020.

Babar Qadri had accused Mian Qayoom of planning a conspiracy to get him killed.

Police had said that a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saqib Manzoor was involved in Qadri's killing. Manzoor and another militant commander were killed in a gunfight with police in Srinagar in 2022.

On Saturday, Mian Qayoom was produced before the court of special judge, Jatinder Singh Jamwal on the expiry of his second remand.

“The court has sent him to judicial custody till July 20,” officials said.

Courts designated to hear cases of NIA also take up cases of the SIA, a wing of J&K Police which enforces counter-terrorism laws in J&K.

