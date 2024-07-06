Perni Nani’s cryptic tweet ahead of Telugu CMs’ meet

Hyderabad: As the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu meet to iron out long pending issues between the two Telugu states, former YSRCP minister Perni Nani made a cryptic tweet.

“If you look at the ‘breaking news’ coverage of the meeting of the chief ministers of two Telugu states by the Telugu news channels, it seems reunification of the states is the only possible solution to fulfill their demands,” the YSRCP minister tweeted ahead of the high-profile meeting in Hyderabad.

About 30 meetings were held at various levels of administration in the past to sort out the issues which have roots in the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. However, no major progress was made on the talks.

In the high-profile meeting at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, the chief ministers will likely discuss the sharing of assets between the two states detailed in Schedules IX and X of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014, sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters and pending arrears payable to Andhra Pradesh by Telangana among other host of issues.

Revanth Reddy is seen as a prodigy of Naidu as he was a Telugu Desam Party leader for a significant part of his political career before switching to Congress. He was also named as the prime accused in the sensational cash-for-votes scandal in Telangana. Naidu’s name was also cropped up in the case.

తెలుగు న్యూస్ ఛానళ్ళ బ్రేకింగ్ వార్తలు చూస్తుంటే.. నేటి రెండు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల సమావేశంలో ఇద్దరి డిమాండ్లు తీరాలంటే రెండు రాష్ట్రాల పునారేకీకరణయే ఏకైక మార్గంగా కనపడుతుంది ! — Perni Nani (@perni_nani) July 6, 2024

