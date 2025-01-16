Rajasthan govt follows MP’s model, extends Sarpanch tenure

Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has extended the tenure of Sarpanchs and announced to appoint them as administrators of Gram Panchayats.

The move is modelled on the Madhya Pradesh approach, where outgoing Sarpanchs are entrusted with administrative responsibilities even after their official terms end.

An official order has been issued to ensure the continued functioning of Panchayats. The tenure of 6,759 Gram Panchayats, set to expire on January 17, 2024, has been extended The government exercised its special powers under the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, to make this decision.

The state government has appointed outgoing Sarpanches as administrators. An administrative committee comprising the outgoing Deputy Sarpanch and Ward Panchs has also been formed to support Panchayat operations.

The committee will collaborate with the Sarpanch-administrators on policy decisions, provide advice during Panchayat meetings, and manage routine functions.

Additionally, the Gram Panchayat bank accounts will be jointly operated by the outgoing Sarpanch and the concerned Gram Vikas Adhikari. The administrative committee will serve until one day before the first meeting of the newly formed Panchayat.

The government has also emphasised that rural development and local administration activities will proceed uninterrupted until new Panchayats are formed.

Rajasthan currently has over 11,000 Gram Panchayats, with varying tenure expiration dates. While 6,759 Panchayats will complete their terms in January 2024, 704 will do so in March, and 3,847 will follow in September-October.

To bridge the gap and enable simultaneous elections, the government has appointed administrators for the expiring Panchayats. This decision underscores the state government's commitment to improving administrative efficiency, electoral coordination, and rural governance under the framework of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, said officials.

