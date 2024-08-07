PM Modi reiterates 'Vocal for Local'commitment, extends greeting on National Handloom Day

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greeting on the tenth National Handloom Day and reiterated his government's commitment to be 'Vocal For Local'.

Expressing pride over the rich heritage and vibrant tradition of handlooms, he also cherished the efforts of the artisans.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on National Handloom Day! We take immense pride in the rich heritage and vibrant tradition of handlooms across our nation. We also cherish the efforts of our artisans and reiterate our commitment to be 'Vocal for Local'."

On the occasion, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan also extended the greetings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said handloom sector bears the imprints of Bharat's pride, progress, and heritage.

"On #NationalHandloomDay, I extend my greetings to our dedicated weavers' community and the people associated with the sector. The handloom sector bears the imprints of Bharat's pride, progress, and heritage. The Modi govt, is firmly committed to the prosperity of the sector and has launched a number of schemes to achieve this purpose," he posted on X.

"May this occasion strengthen our resolve to promote and opt for handloom products to further strengthen the sector," the Union Home Minister said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Sambalpuri handlooms are elegant and stand out as a symbol of unparalleled creative heritage, unmatched craftsmanship and enduring spirit of artisans community. Sambalpur’s weaving traditions are also a source of pride and cultural identity. Wearing this Sambalpuri kurta and jacket to work today. I take great pride in celebrating India's handloom legacy."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Best wishes on National Handloom Day to all the weavers and business brothers and sisters of the handloom industry who preserve the spirit of self-respect through Swadeshi and keep the Indian culture and traditions alive through their work and craftsmanship! Come, let us all participate in achieving the resolution of self-reliant and prosperous India by adopting handloom and indigenous products."

The nation celebrated the first Handloom Day on August 7, 2015, guided by the vision of PM Modi.

The date was specifically chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905 and encouraged indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers.

The day, which celebrates handloom weavers and provide motivation and sense of pride to the handloom industry, by appreciating their contribution to the cultural, traditional and economic landscape of the country, aims to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom sector and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

