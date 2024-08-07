Aditya Seal on ‘Khel Khel Mein’: Being a part of ensemble cast brings high energy

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Aditya Seal had a gala time on “Khel Khel Mein” sets, as he said being part of an ensemble cast brings high energy.

“Khel Khel Mein” is a comedy thriller that stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya. In the film, Aditya is paired opposite Pragya, a renowned South actress, whom he tagged as “incredibly talented."

He said: "Pragya and I got along really well. She’s incredibly talented, and she brings this amazing energy on sets. Being an ensemble, she truly had an energy of her own. We are paired opposite each other in the film, and she was such a delight to work with.”

Talking about working with a big star cast, he said: “It was truly a blast on sets because being part of an ensemble (cast) brings this high energy on sets, everyone is having a fun time while of course being professional.”

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film tells the story of a group of friends and their partners who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other.

Aditya added: “The plot of the movie itself lent us to truly bond as the majority of scenes had us all together. So we did truly have a great time and bond on sets.”.

The actor ventured into cinema as a teenager with the erotic film “Ek Chhotisi Love Story“ in 2002 opposite Manisha Koirala. He was then seen in films such as “Tum Bin II”, “Student Of The Year 2”, “Namaste England” and “Indoo Ki Jawani”.

Aditya was last seen on screen in “Rocket Gang” in 2022. Directed by Bosco Martis, the musical supernatural comedy film also stars Nikita Dutta.

