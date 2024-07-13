PM to launch, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 29,000 cr in Maha

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mumbai visit on Saturday will inaugurate and lay the foundation of a slew of projects worth Rs 29,000 crore ahead of the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections slated for September-October.

The launch of these projects is a part of the Mahayuti’s Assembly poll strategy to flag off its development agenda to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

PM Modi’s Mumbai visit is the first to the state after the Lok Sabha elections though earlier he had attended at least five functions to dedicate to the nation, several infrastructure and welfare projects.

Of the projects worth Rs 29,000 crore, the PM will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the ambitious Thane Borivali twin tunnel project costing Rs 16,600 crore.

The project which has been under discussion for many years, is expected to save over an hour as commuters would be able to travel between Thane and Borivali in just 12 minutes.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is the nodal agency for project development and 1 lakh commuters daily are expected to benefit and CO2 emissions are expected to be reduced by 1,50,000 metric tonnes annually.

The PM will do the ground breaking of another major infrastructure project, the twin tunnels under Goregaon-Mulund Link Road costing Rs 6,300 crore.

This is expected to reduce travel time from 75 minutes to 20 minutes and cut carbon emissions by 23,000 metric tonnes annually, apart from saving fuel.

The PM will also launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana (training scheme for youth) costing Rs 5,540 crore.

This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget for 2024-25 presented in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 28.

Under this scheme, employment opportunities will be provided to youth aged between 18 and 35 years and the government hopes that 10 lakh youth will benefit annually.

During the internship of six months, 12th pass, diploma holders and degree holders will be given stipends between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Further, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of Kalyan Yard Remodelling Project worth Rs 813 crore.

As per the project proposal, long distance and suburban traffic will be separated and strengthening of the goods yard will increase efficiency.

The PM Modi will dedicate to the nation extended platforms 10 and 11 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus costing Rs 52 crore.

Due to the 24 coach platform length, more passengers will be able to commute and it will provide more space for passengers to embark and deboard, resulting in less crowding and easier transit.

PM Modi will also dedicate a new platform of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus costing Rs 64 crore.

This will accommodate more coaches, thus allowing more passengers per train and improve the station’s capacity to handle increased traffic.

Moreover, the PM will lay the foundation stone of Gati Shakti Multi Model Cargo Terminal in Turbhe costing Rs 27 crore. This will lead to additional job opportunities and increase revenues from goods transportation.

