Bengal bypolls: Victory certain for TMC in all four assembly seats

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) Victory for Trinamool Congress is almost certain in the bypolls for all the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

At Ranaghat-Dakshin constituency in Nadia district, the Trinamool Congress candidate Dr Mukut Mani Adhikari was ahead of the BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Biswas by over 26,000 votes at the time the report was filed.

At Bagda assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, the Trinamool Congress candidate Madhuparna Thakur was leading by over 20,000 votes against her nearest competitor and the BJP candidate Binay Kumar Biswas.

At Raiganj assembly constituency in North Dinajpur district, Trinamool Congress candidate Krishna Kalyani has already secured a lead of 46,000 votes over the BJP candidate Manas Kumar Ghosh.

In all these three assembly constituencies, BJP was comfortably ahead both in the 2021 West Bengal assembly election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to the statistics of the assembly-wise results of the recently concluded parliamentary polls.

At Maniktala in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress candidate Supti Pandey is leading by around 23,000 votes against the BJP candidate Kalyan Chaube. In both -- the 2021 state assembly polls and the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress was ahead.

The vote shares of the Congress-Left Front candidates in all these constituencies were negligible with the forfeiting of deposits for all of them almost certain.

