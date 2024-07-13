Eminem’s song 'Temporary' features old recordings of daughter Hailie Jade when she was toddler

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Rap legend Eminem's new album, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)', features a tear-jerking moment.

The 19-track LP is the culmination of the 51-year-old rapper eliminating his alter ego, Slim Shady, as per its dramatic title and multiple hints in its lead-up, reports ‘People’ magazine.

However, a portion of the album is also dedicated to Eminem's general feelings around death, particularly on the sombre track 'Temporary', featuring singer Skylar Grey and recordings of his daughter Hailie Jade Scott as a toddler.

According to the emotional song's introduction, it was written to comfort Hailie, now 28, in the future after her father's passing.

“A lot of people ask me, Am I afraid of death? / The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here,” Eminem reveals at the beginning of the track.

“So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes."

As per ‘People’, old audio of Hailie is weaved throughout the song as the Grammy winner raps about always being by her side, even when he’s no longer physically around.

“Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone / How should I start? Just wanna say / Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate," he said.

“And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock / And I still am, saying goodbye is just not / Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop / Hailie, baby, dry your eye, this is not forever."

