Amaran OTT Streaming Details Announced – Date and Time Confirmed

Sivakarthikeyan's much-acclaimed film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on December 5. The movie, which became a massive hit across multiple languages, is based on the real-life story of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan. Malayalam actress Sai Pallavi stars as the heroine, delivering a stellar performance alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and Sony Pitchers under the Raj Kamal banner, Amaran was released during Diwali, receiving rave reviews and drawing huge crowds in theaters. The film garnered over ₹300 crores in worldwide box office earnings, marking a career-best for Sivakarthikeyan.

The digital rights of the film were acquired by Netflix for a substantial amount, and the movie will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. After a successful 35-day theatrical run, Amaran will now be accessible to global audiences through Netflix, continuing its dominance in the entertainment space. Fans in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are particularly excited, with many expecting the film to have a 50-day run in theaters before its OTT release.

Also read: Pushpa 2 First Review Out: Will It Rule the Box Office?