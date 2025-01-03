January 3 - 5 OTT releases: Movies and web series to watch this weekend

As we step into the new year, OTT platforms are gearing up to entertain us this weekend with a fresh lineup of content from January 3 to January 5. This week's digital releases are a mixed bag of award-winning films, documentaries, and new seasons of popular shows. Here's a rundown of what's streaming this week:

Here's the list of new OTT releases, classified by date:

January 1:

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (Netflix) - a documentary about Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old tech mogul who wants to achieve immortality.

Missing You (Netflix) - a limited series based on Harlan Coben's novel, following Detective Kat Donovan as she uncovers secrets and confronts her past.

January 2:

The Rig Season 2 (Prime Video)

The first season depicted the crew of the Kinloch Bravo struggling for survival after losing communication with the Scottish mainland due to a mysterious fog.

January 3:

All We Imagine As Light - a sentimental drama about the love and lives of two Malayali nurses from Mumbai, as it won the Grand Prix prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gunaah (Season 2) on Disney+ Hotstar - its second season to follow Abhimanyu's saga of revenge.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (JioCinema) is a five-episode drama regarding Jim Swire, a father searching for the truth about his deceased daughter in the Lockerbie bombing.

January 4:

When the Stars Gossip (Netflix) is a Korean series by Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin. A light-hearted romantic drama, discussing fate and destiny.

These are just a few of the exciting new releases streaming this week. Grab some popcorn, get cosy, and enjoy your favourite shows and movies!

