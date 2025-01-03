ED raids locations linked to DMK MP Kathir Anand in TN's Vellore

Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at five locations linked to DMK leader and Member of Parliament Kathir Anand.

The raids, which commenced in the morning, are still ongoing. The ED officials have yet to release any statements to the media.

Kathir Anand is the son of S. Duraimurugan, a senior DMK leader and the second-in-command in the Stalin cabinet.

He represents the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament.

There have been allegations that the ED is targeting the DMK by conducting such raids.

Previously, the ED carried out searches at the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ponmudy and his son, Gautham Sigamani, in a money laundering case.

The DMK has referred to these operations as acts of “political vendetta”.

In 2019, then-President Ram Nath Kovind, acting on a recommendation from the Election Commission of India (ECI), rescinded the Lok Sabha election in Vellore due to the seizure of unaccounted cash from Kathir Anand and related locations.

During the 2019 polls, the ECI officials confiscated a total of Rs 11 crore from Anand’s residence and other properties. Following this, the ECI issued a statement then: “Accepting the recommendation of the Election Commission of India dated April 14, 2019, the Honourable President is pleased to rescind the election to the Vellore parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu.”

The election, initially scheduled for April 18, 2019, was cancelled on April 16, 2019, due to the cash recovery.

A re-election was held on August 5, 2019, where Kathir Anand, representing the DMK, won by a narrow margin of 8,141 votes, defeating A.C. Shanmugham of the AIADMK.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kathir Anand secured a more decisive victory, defeating A.C. Shanmugham, who had since joined the BJP, by a significant margin of 2,15,702 votes.

