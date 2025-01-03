Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

The Tamil Nadu government has released the official list of public holidays for 2025. There are a total of 23 holidays throughout the year, creating ample opportunities for residents and visitors alike to relax, recharge, and celebrate festivals and occasions.

All the state government offices, commercial banks, undertakings, corporations, and boards follow the public holidays of Tamil Nadu. These reflect the rich cultural heritage the state has at its core and balance the work-life pattern with the citizens.

Following is the complete list of public holidays in Tamil Nadu for the year 2025:

New Year's Day: January 1, Wednesday

Pongal: January 14, Tuesday

Thiruvalluvar Day: January 15, Wednesday

Uzhavar Thirunal - January 16 (Thursday)

Republic Day - January 26 (Sunday)

Thai Poosam - February 11 (Tuesday)

Telugu New Year's Day - March 30 (Sunday)

Ramzan (Idu'l Fitr) - March 31 (Monday)

Annual Closing of Accounts - April 1 (Tuesday)

Mahavir Jayanti - April 10 (Thursday)

Tamil New Year's Day/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Birth Anniversary - April 14 (Monday)

Good Friday - April 18 (Friday)

May Day - May 1 (Thursday)

Bakrid (Idul Azha) - June 7 (Saturday)

Muharram - July 6 (Sunday)

Independence Day - August 15 (Friday)

Krishna Jayanthi - August 16 (Saturday)

Vinayakar Chaturthi - August 27 (Wednesday)

Milad-un-Nabi - September 5 (Friday)

Ayutha Pooja - October 1 (Wednesday)

Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanti - October 2 (Thursday)

Deepavali - October 20 (Monday)

Christmas - December 25 (Thursday)

