April 18 Declared Public Holiday in Chandigarh for Good Friday

April 18 will be a public holiday in Chandigarh, as the UT Administration has reaffirmed that Good Friday (April 18) and Buddha Purnima (May 12) will be observed as official public holidays.

This clarification follows queries from residents about the holiday schedule. The administration confirmed that, as per the earlier notification, all government offices, boards, corporations, institutions, and industrial establishments under the Chandigarh Administration will remain closed on these dates.

However, the administration also stated that these holidays do not fall under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, meaning banks and financial institutions may remain open.

While not classified as bank holidays, the move ensures public offices get a day off on both occasions. The clarification helps avoid confusion and allows residents and institutions to plan ahead.