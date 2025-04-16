HD Kumaraswamy slams Siddaramaiah for 'favouring' his Kuruba community

Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for "favouring" his community, Kuruba, while "targeting" Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

In a statement on the issue, Kumaraswamy asked, "Who are the ones getting the lion's share of benefits under the most backwards 2A category?"

Challenging Siddaramaiah on sharing benefit distribution under the 2A category, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said: "There are 101 castes in the 2A category, and there is a 15 per cent reservation share. Who has taken the largest portion in this? And what role did you play in this appropriation? Speak the truth."

He pointed out that the official data show Kuruba community people getting the maximum number of jobs in Group A, B, C, D jobs, admissions to professional courses, and all other related benefits under 2A.

Referring to professional courses like medical, dental, engineering, D. Pharm, B. Pharma, agriculture, etc., he asked how many children from each of the 101 castes under the 2A have secured admissions.

"Who gained the lion's share of these seats and benefits?" the Union Minister asked.

He added that comprehensive data is available at 18th Cross in Malleswaram (CET office), and suggested that it could be reviewed.

Among the 101 communities within the 2A category, he told the remaining 100 communities: "You know very well who has captured the lion's share of your right. Yet you remain silent - why? Will cursing Lingayats and Vokkaligas fill your stomach? Will your children get justice?"

The Union Minister said: "Who has eaten the largest share of food under the most backwards 2A category? Even now, speak the truth, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I await your response. Satyameva Jayate. Let truth triumph."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.