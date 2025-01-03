School Holidays from January 3 here in Uttar Pradesh due to Cold wave

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has announced the closure of schools in Noida from January 3 until further orders. This has been done to avoid any trouble for the students who have to travel to schools in the biting cold and foggy atmosphere.

The order will apply to all schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and other boards. Any school found violating this order will face stringent action from the administration.

As told by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the severe cold and foggy weather is expected to hamper the student traffic going to schools. All the board-affiliated schools have been ordered to remain shut till further orders.

This decision has been taken considering the health and safety of students. The district administration is taking necessary precautions to ensure that students are not affected by the harsh weather conditions.

In other parts of the country, the district administration in Patna has changed the timings of all schools till January 6 due to the prevailing cold conditions. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that dense fog and cold day conditions will persist over parts of Northwest and central India during the next 24 hours.

There will be a great fall in temperature in the national capital, too, and the evening and night will see the smog and shallow fog. The city of Agra is wrapped in a thick layer of fog, and one can hardly glimpse the iconic Taj Mahal from afar.

