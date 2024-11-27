US Stock Market: Thanksgiving, Christmas Holidays - Full Schedule

The U.S. stock markets will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 28, 2024, with both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange remaining closed. On Friday, November 29, markets will open but close early at 1 p.m. ET. The U.S. bond market will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will close at 2 p.m. ET on Friday.

Following the holiday break, normal trading will resume until the next scheduled market closure on December 25 for Christmas Day. Additionally, markets will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Here is the full list of U.S. stock market holidays for 2024:

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28 (Markets close early on Friday, November 29, at 1 p.m. ET)

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25 (Markets close early at 1 p.m. ET on December 24)

