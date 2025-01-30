‘New initiatives to promote investment’, says Haryana CM at pre-budget meeting

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said new initiatives are being taken to encourage industrial institutions and promote investment for economic progress.

He said that the policies will be simplified on the basis of suggestions received in the pre-budget consultation meetings and he himself will review the issues related to the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Centre (HEPC) every three months.

The Chief Minister was chairing the sixth meeting of the pre-budget consultation with stakeholders related to the manufacturing sector for 2025-26 in Faridabad.

In the meeting, representatives of various organisations related to the manufacturing sector put forward their suggestions for the upcoming Budget.

Saini listened carefully to the suggestions of the representatives and also assured to consider the necessary issues in the upcoming Budget.

He said in the Budget, meaningful efforts will be made to meet the current needs as well as long-term goals.

“The upcoming Budget is a reflection of our collective ambitions and priorities. For the preparations of the Budget, it is necessary that we communicate with all sections of society so that necessary positive efforts can be made to fulfil the needs and dreams of every citizen of Haryana,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

He said in the last few years Haryana has made remarkable progress in various fields, including agriculture, industry, education, infrastructure and technology.

Giving priority to constructive suggestions for strengthening the rural economy, promoting industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development and social welfare, proper representation will be given in the upcoming Budget.

To make the Budget inclusive, a meeting was held with representatives of different sectors and their suggestions were also taken.

He also assured to consider the suggestions put forward by the representatives regarding food processing, improving public transport, promoting facilities in industrial areas, promoting small industries, skill development, promoting MSMEs, ease-of-doing business and necessary reforms in industrial policy.

