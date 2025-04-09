At Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi’s special gesture in the spotlight

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas programme at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday. He spoke highly of the spiritual experience of the Navkar Mantra and also emphasized its ability to bring peace and stability to the mind.

However, what caught everyone’s attention and also earned all-round admiration was PM Modi’s special gesture at the event.

PM Modi walked into the Vigyan Bhawan, the venue for the Navkar Mahamantra Divas programme, without any footwear as a mark of reverence. He also shunned the dais and chose to sit among the people. This heartfelt gesture of PM Modi won the hearts of people present there.

Notably, PM Modi has broken the protocol at earlier occasions also to show solidarity with the common people and make them feel like a family.

Addressing the Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi extolled the Jain dharma and described ‘Jain literature as the backbone of intellectual glory of India’.

He also proposed nine resolutions on the Navkar Mahamantra Divas and also urged everyone to adopt them, after collective chanting of Navkar Mantra.

He proposed ‘water conservation’ as the first resolution and recalled the words of Buddhi Sagar Maharaj Ji, who predicted 100 years ago that water would be sold in shops. He emphasized the need to value and save every drop of water.

‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ was the second resolution, where he highlighted the importance of planting trees and urged everyone to plant a tree in their mother’s name.

Other resolutions that he stressed upon and urged everyone to imbibe in their lives included -- Cleanliness Mission, Vocal for Local, Explore India, Adopting Natural Farming, Healthy Lifestyle, Incorporating Yoga and Sports.

He proposed ‘Helping the Poor’ as the ninth and final resolution, saying that assisting the underprivileged is the true essence of service.

PM Modi emphasised that these resolutions align with the principles of Jainism and the vision of a sustainable and harmonious future.

“These nine resolutions will infuse new energy into individuals and provide a fresh direction to the younger generation. Their implementation will foster peace, harmony, and compassion within society,” he added.

Notably, the Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a momentous celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness that seeks to unite people through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra -- the most revered and universal chant in Jainism.

