After Chidambaram fainted in Gujarat, PM Modi’s ‘best treatment’ directive to Health Minister

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) After Chidambaram was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, it has now emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to ensure the best possible treatment to him.

The veteran leader and former Central Minister collapsed at Gujarat’s Sabarmati Ashram on Tuesday while attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital by party workers and given urgent medical care.

As Chidambaram received treatment at the Zydus hospital in Ahmedabad, he was visited by Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who enquired about his well-being and also ensured that all arrangements were in place to provide him with the best medical care.

It has now emerged that Gujarat Health Minister’s visit to the hospital was at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the news of Chidambaram's falling ill reached the PMO, the Prime Minister immediately directed Union Health Minister Nadda to ensure the best possible treatment for him.

The Health Minister further reached out to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who then personally met the veteran Congress leader in the hospital and assured him of the best healthcare.

The incident happened on Tuesday, when Congress leaders, including Chidambaram, were attending a prayer meeting at the Sabarmati Ashram. The former finance minister suddenly fell unconscious, apparently due to extreme heat and exhaustion.

Later in the night, he also took to X to share his health update and informed that he suffered dehydration due to extreme heat, and all his parameters were normal.

The Congress leader has recuperated from the ‘sudden illness’ and is attending the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial on Wednesday.

Notably, the Congress party is holding the 84th National Convention of the AICC in Ahmedabad, marking its return to the state after a gap of 64 years. The grand old party, at the two-day summit, is deliberating strategy for its future roadmap and also preparations for upcoming elections.

