Mumbai attack case: JD(U) leader praises Centre for extradition of Rana from US

Patna, April 9 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) MLC, Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday appreciated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for its successful effort in securing the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

Calling it a “big achievement,” Kumar said, “The Central government has presented strong evidence in the US court to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India. We demand strict action against him.”

Rana was involved in terrorist activities, with ties to an incident Kumar described as an “attack on India’s pride.”

The Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman was known to have been an active operative of the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Rana played a key role in procuring travel papers for David Coleman Headley alias Dawood Gilani, a Pakistani-American who conducted reconnaissance of key targets in Mumbai.

Neeraj Kumar further noted that the extradition process was carried out in compliance with international legal standards, highlighting the seriousness with which the Indian government is dealing with cross-border terrorist networks.

“The accused will be punished based on the evidence presented. This case has wider political implications and reminds us of the growing global challenge of terrorist activities that transcend national borders,” Kumar added.

He reiterated the JD(U)’s demand for strict action against all those involved in anti-national and terrorist activities, emphasising the need for zero tolerance when it comes to threats to national security.

Rana has been extradited from the United States and is expected to arrive in India soon, accompanied by a special team of Intelligence and investigative officials, a source said.

A special plane is carrying Rana and will also take a halt in between at an undisclosed location before reaching New Delhi, the source further said.

In line with recommendations from a US court, discreet high-security arrangements have been put in place at two jails in Delhi and Mumbai.

Top government sources have also informed that upon his arrival, Rana will be produced before a National Investigation Agency court in New Delhi for custody.

The Mumbai Crime Branch will get his custody later.

