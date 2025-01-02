Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad, set to marry BJP MP Tejasvi Surya?

BJP's young and popular MP, Tejasvi Surya, is all set to marry soon. Reports suggest that the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP will tie the knot with Sivasri Skandaprasad, a renowned singer and Bharatnatyam artist from Chennai. While Tejasvi has not yet confirmed the news with an official statement, the buzz about his fiancée has already taken over the internet.

Wedding Date and Location:

According to reports, Tejasvi Surya’s wedding will take place on March 4, 2025, in Bengaluru. The couple’s families have already met and are making preparations for the big day. The event is expected to have guests from both the political and art worlds, highlighting the unique blend of backgrounds between Tejasvi, known for his political activism, and Sivasri, who is famous in the field of art.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a well-known cultural figure in South India. She is a skilled Carnatic music singer and Bharatnatyam dancer. Along with her artistic talents, she is highly educated. Sivasri holds a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering from Sastra University, and she has completed two master’s degrees – one in Bharatanatyam from Chennai University and another in Sanskrit from Chennai Sanskrit College.

Sivasri is also popular on social media, with a YouTube channel that has over two lakh followers. She gained more fame after lending her voice to the Kannada version of the popular film Ponniyin Selvan- Part 2. In addition to her professional achievements, she enjoys outdoor activities such as cycling, trekking, and walking.

With the wedding preparations underway, all eyes are now on Tejasvi Surya to confirm the news officially.

Also read: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to Tie the Knot with Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad: Photos