Sai Pallavi's New Year Celebration at Puttaparthi Sri Sathya Sai Baba temple, Watch Video

Heroine Sai Pallavi, who impressed audiences with her performance in Amaran, stunned everyone by celebrating New Year at Puttaparthi Sri Sathya Sai Baba temple in Anantapur.

Having completed her education in medicine, Sai Pallavi has always shown a deep spiritual inclination. While most are busy celebrating during the New Year, she took a spiritual path, visiting the world-renowned Prashanti Nilayam temple of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. She has visited this place numerous times in the past, but this time, she participated in a special prayer service along with her family. She also attended the New Year celebrations at the Sai Kalavant Mandir, where she conveyed a message with former students in a play, emphasizing that by renouncing evil and living truthfully, one can attain divinity. She urged everyone to walk on the righteous path.

At the temple, Sai Pallavi demonstrated her spirituality by chanting Baba's name. Dressed in a traditional saree, with a bindi on her forehead, she joined in a devotional music session. She immersed herself in spirituality, her eyes closed in deep contemplation. Videos of this sacred moment have gone viral on social media, with fans praising her for choosing the spiritual route instead of indulging in parties or pub celebrations like many other celebrities.

After the success of Amaran, Sai Pallavi's next film Tandel is ready for release. The movie, directed by Chandu Mondeti, stars Naga Chaitanya as the lead. Chaitanya plays the role of a fisherman from Srikakulam. The film is slated for release on February 7.

Additionally, she will be seen as Sita in the pan-India project Ramayana, directed by Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama. This epic trilogy, being made with a huge budget, will release its first part as a Diwali special later this year.