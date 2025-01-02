Republic Day: Not a Holiday for Schools in Maharashtra

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government has announced that Republic Day will no longer be a school holiday in the state. Instead, schools will organize day-long celebrations to foster a sense of national pride among students.

As per a circular issued by the school education department, all government and private schools in Maharashtra are to conduct different events and competitions with a patriotic theme on January 26. The aim is to instil national pride in the minds of the students, emphasizing the history, culture, and future of India.

However, this move is not favoured by everyone. Teacher activist Bhausaheb Chaskar opposed this saying that students already are overburdened with the numerous events and celebrations taking place in schools at times encroaching upon curriculum time. According to him, though schools always mark Republic Day through various events, an entire day should not be allocated for this.

This decision forms part of the state government's initiatives to instil patriotism and national pride in students. Celebrations will target educating students about the rich history and cultural heritage of India and what Republic Day means.

Also read: Winter Holidays 2025: Check School Vacation Dates for UP, Haryana, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bihar