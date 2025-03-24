Banana Farmers Devastated As Untimely Rains, Hailstorms Wreak Havoc in YSR & Anantapur

Incessant rainfall and hailstorms since Saturday evening (March 22) have caused immense distress to horticultural crops and farmers in parts of YSR and Anantapur districts. Once hopeful of a bountiful banana yield, farmers are now doubtful whether they will even manage to secure their investment costs.

Bananas on a total of 4,000 acres in both districts faced the brunt of unseasonal rains just before the crop was to be harvested. The trees were uprooted in one fell swoop due to gusty winds. While bananas on 2,649 acres in Lingala mandal of YSR district were destroyed, the crop on 1,400 acres was ravaged by the downpour, revealed Horticulture Department Officer Raghavendra Reddy. The unseasonal rains have left over 827 farmers with massive losses.

Shocked at how their fate changed overnight, two farmers attempted to end their lives. Fortunately, they were rushed to a hospital for treatment due to timely intervention. Upon learning of the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the two farmers.

Additionally, extensive damage was also reported in corn and papaya fields.

The price of bananas quickly spiralled as the heavy rains lashed the orchards in YSR, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. Earlier, the price of one tonne of bananas was between ₹23,000 and ₹25,000. However, with the rains wreaking havoc, farmers are uncertain about the money they will make. "The rising cost of fertilizers and cultivation was already eating into our profits," the farmers rued.

“We borrowed money to cultivate bananas. Now, the untimely rains have caused irreparable damage. We are urging the government to help us in these difficult times,” lamented Srinivasula Reddy, a banana farmer.

Ramanjaneya Reddy, another banana farmer, noted that heavy rains usually lash the region in April and May, by which time the crop is harvested. However, this year, farmers will incur severe losses as the downpour ravaged the banana orchards just before harvest.

Taking note of the large-scale devastation, Naidu has assured farmers of all possible help. He reviewed the situation with the Collectors and officials of the affected districts.

Meanwhile, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the banana fields that were extensively damaged in Lingala Mandal, YSR district, on Monday.